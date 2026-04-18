NDA will take responsibilty to promote women's reservation through public awareness: CM Naidu

Addressing a public meeting as a part of the 'Swach Andhra Swarna Andhra ' at Nidadavolu in East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said the NDA would take responsibility for creating public awareness to secure reservation for women in legislative bodies.

He said it was the NDA's goal to see greater representation of women in legislatures. "The NDA will take responsibility for securing reservations for women in legislative bodies by creating public awareness," Naidu said.

He said that although attempts had been made to provide reservations for women in legislative bodies, opposition parties led by the Indian National Congress had blocked the move in Parliament.

According to the Chief Minister, the NDA had been striving to provide reservations for women since the tenure of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, including introducing a Bill to that effect four times.

However, he accused the Congress party of backtracking and betraying women, despite the intention to ensure justice to them alongside the delimitation exercise.

Naidu also alleged that opposition parties were spreading the narrative that southern and eastern states would lose out.

He emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had stated that the number of Lok Sabha seats would increase by 50 per cent.