Anantha Babu held at Rajamahendravaram district court

KAKINADA: YSRCP MLC Anantha Satya Uday Bhaskar alias Anantha Babu was arrested at the Rajamahendravaram District Court on Friday after attending the hearing of a bail cancellation petition in Case No. 195/2022, where he appeared along with his wife, Lakshmi Durga @ Roja.

As he stepped out of the court premises, Sarpavaram police took him into custody and shifted him to the local police station.

Both he and his wife are accused in the murder case of driver Veedhi Subrahmanyam, which occurred on May 19, 2022, within Sarpavaram PS limits. The case had led to the suspension of five police officers following an SIT probe.

Investigators allege that Anantha Babu and his associates attempted to influence witnesses. His followers — Maganti Rambabu, Kadiyala Chinababu, and Kadiyala Satish - threatened four friends of the deceased: Arava Durga Siva Prasad, Arava Manikanta, Mummidi Venkatesh, and Savalam Pavan Kumar. Based on their complaint, the police registered a case and detained the accused followers.

The SIT investigation had earlier resulted in the suspension of senior officers, including former SDPO V Bheema Rao, DSP P Murali Krishna Reddy, Inspector Akula Murali Krishna, and SI N Satish Babu on February 21. Inspector Ravi Kumar was relieved from Sarpavaram station on April 23.

Meanwhile, TDP leader and Mahasena founder Saripalli Rajesh alleged that Anantha Babu was hiding at former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s guest house, demanding his immediate handover to the police. Several Dalit organisations also staged protests, insisting on strict action against the MLC and calling for justice in the murder case.