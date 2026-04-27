Andhra University should emerge as numero uno in country: HRD Secretary Kona Sashidhar

VISAKHAPATNAM: HRD Secretary Kona Sashidhar said Andhra University has played a key role in promoting social and intellectual progress, and called for efforts to make it the No. 1 university in the country.

He was speaking at a programme held at the AU Convention Centre on Beach Road as part of the university’s centenary celebrations and Foundation Day. In his address, he noted his association with Visakhapatnam and his connection with the university.

Sashidhar outlined the State government’s approach to strengthening higher education and said steps are being taken to restore the university’s earlier standing. He added that reforms are being implemented in the higher education sector and that the foundations laid by earlier leaders have contributed to its growth.

Sasidhar stated that rapid technological changes require institutions to focus on both knowledge and innovation. He added that the State government would extend support for infrastructure development and recruitment.