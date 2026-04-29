CM Naidu: Google set to be growth engine for Indian economy

VISAKHAPATNAM: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said Google, which began as a search engine, is set to emerge as a growth engine for the Indian economy with the establishment of its data centre in Visakhapatnam.

He described April 28, 2026 as a significant milestone in the country’s digital technology journey, marking the foundation of the $15 billion Google data centre project.

The Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the large-scale Google Cloud India Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hub at Tarluvada in Visakhapatnam, in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Google Cloud Vice-President Bikash Koley, Bharti Enterprises Vice-Chairman Rakesh Bharti Mittal, US Consul General in Hyderabad Laura Williams, and Adani Group representatives Karan Adani and Jeet Adani, among others.

The project, being executed in partnership with AdaniConneX and Nxtra by Airtel, forms part of Google’s proposed $15 billion (approximately Rs 1.35 lakh crore) investment in India between 2026 and 2030.

The AI hub will span 601.4 acre across three strategic locations, including Rambilli in Anakapalli, and Adavivaram and Tarluvada in Visakhapatnam district.

Of the total extent, 266.6 acres are located in Tarluvada, 174.8 acres in Rambilli, and 160 acres in Adavivaram. The project is expected to generate around 3,000 direct technical jobs upon completion.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu said the project is expected to be completed by September 2028 and would serve as a catalyst for economic growth in the State, similar to the role played by Cyberabad in the past.