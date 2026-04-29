Reliance to set up 1.5 GW data centre in Vizag

VIJAYAWADA: Coinciding with the groundbreaking ceremony for the $15 billion Google Cloud India AI Hub, the news regarding the reported decision of Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) to invest Rs 1.6 lakh crore to set up a 1.5 GW AI-focused data centre cluster in Visakhapatnam broke out on Tuesday.

According to sources, the proposal of RIL was already cleared by the State Investment Promotion Board.

Reports indicate that RIL is planning to build a 1.5 GW capacity cluster spread over 935 acres, located near the upcoming Bhogapuram International Airport. About 300 acres will be utilised for the first phase of the project and 635 acres for the second phase.

Phase 1 (500 MW) of the project is scheduled to go live by October 2028, and it is expected to be completed fully by 2030. The cluster will be supported by a dedicated captive solar and battery storage system.

Google was among the first to announce a major investment of $15 billion in Visakhapatnam for a 1 GW facility. With RIL proposing to set up a 1.5 GW data centre in the Port City, it will be the largest in India.