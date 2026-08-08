Honesty & discipline a must: Spiritual speaker Chaganti to cops

VIJAYAWADA: Renowned spiritual speaker Brahmasri Chaganti Koteswara Rao addressed around 5,560 SCTPC constable trainees across Andhra Pradesh through video conference on Friday. The programme was organised from the Kakinada district police office under the aegis of the State police department.

Chaganti said mental stress was an inevitable part of police duties but urged personnel to develop effective ways to overcome it. He emphasised values such as honesty, discipline and patience, noting that citizens approach police stations during difficult times and must be heard with empathy.

He cautioned that anger or irritation could distress complainants further and advised personnel to treat everyone with courtesy. He also suggested cultivating habits that promote mental peace, including reading humorous literature and good books.

He recommended works such as Guravayanam by orthopaedic surgeon Dr Gurava Reddy, along with writings of Chilakamarthi Lakshminarasimham and Jandhyala.

Training IG Amburajan, AIG Training Sattibabu, principals of 21 police training colleges, Kakinada SP G. Bindumadhav and other senior officials participated. Civil and APSP trainee constables from across the State attended the session.