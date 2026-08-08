Medico declared brain dead after drunk-driving hit-and-run in Andhra's Rajamahendravaram

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Priyanka, who sustained critical head injuries when a car allegedly driven by an inebriated youth hit her two-wheeler at a multiplex in the city on August 3, was declared brain dead.

According to the police, Suravarapu Dusvant (24) and Desabhatula Andrew Joseph (23), the two accused in the hit-and-run case, were remanded to judicial custody on Friday.

Meanwhile, students of Rajamahendri Women’s Degree and PG College, led by its chairman TK Visweswara Reddy, took out a rally to the Sub-Collector’s office demanding stringent punishment for the two accused, whose drunk and drive led to the death of Priyanka. They urged the government to crack down on drunk driving, ganja menace and anti-social activities to prevent such incidents in the future.