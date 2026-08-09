Ensure justice to medico’s family: Women’s panel chairperson to EG police

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Women’s Commission Chairperson Rayapati Sailaja on Saturday expressed grief over the death of medico Priyanka in a hit-and-run case in Rajamahendravaram, and directed the East Godavari district SP to take stringent action against the two accused who indulged in a drunk driving. She urged the police to ensure justice to the family of Priyanka at the earliest.

The Women’s Commission Chairperson condemned the false reports being circulated on social media pertaining to the hit-and-run case. She appealed to the public and social media users not to spread unverified information that could cause further distress to Priyanka’s family. She sought details of the hit-and-run case from the SP, and stressed the need for a thorough investigation to establish the circumstances that led to the incident. The police should ensure that the accused face stringent punishment in accordance with law without any delay in the case trial, she said. She assured that the Women’s Commission would extend all necessary support to the family of medico.