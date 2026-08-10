Public satisfaction rises in AP, but gaps in key civic services remain: Survey

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government’s claim of improved public satisfaction across key departments appears to come with significant caveats, with its own Public Positive Perception survey revealing pockets of substantial dissatisfaction over basic civic amenities and essential services.

The survey, conducted by the Real Time Governance Society (RTGS) across 11 categories, including temple facilities, road conditions, APSRTC services, transport department functioning, fire services and urea availability, between June 2025 and May 2026, recorded an overall positive perception of 68.82 per cent.

The government highlighted this as an improvement of 3.06 percentage points over the previous year’s figure for June 2024-May 2025.

However, beneath the overall figure lies a striking pattern of dissatisfaction, particularly over poor road conditions, inadequate temple amenities, poor maintenance of bus stations, and the availability and quality of urea.

A closer look at the responses raises questions over whether the overall percentage adequately reflects ground-level experiences, particularly in areas that directly affect citizens.

The overall positive perception of temple-related services stood at 70.8 per cent. However, nearly 40 per cent of respondents reportedly expressed dissatisfaction with the availability of drinking water and cleanliness, while more than 20 per cent raised concerns over the quality of prasadam at the temples.

The performance also varied among major temples. The Sri Brahmarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Srisailam recorded only 68 per cent positive perception, while the Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam in Vijayawada secured 74 per cent.

Road infrastructure emerged as another major concern. Around 55 per cent of respondents flagged poor road conditions and the persistent problem of potholes, raising questions over the effectiveness of road maintenance despite repeated government assurances.