SIT finds lapses in evaluation of Group-I Mains answer scripts

VIJAYAWADA: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has submitted its final report to the Andhra Pradesh High Court on alleged irregularities in the evaluation of APPSC Group-1 Mains examinations conducted during the previous YSRCP government.

The SIT had found serious procedural violations in the evaluation of answer scripts of exams for the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) Group-I Mains notification 27/2018, including the evaluation of the same scripts in three stages. It also confirmed violation of evaluation rules and found that answer scripts were evaluated three times at Digital, Haailand Resorts and Vijayawada.

The SIT, headed by the AP CID Director General Ravishankar Ayyanar, submitted its final compliance report in a sealed cover to the AP High Court on August 10, following directions of a Division Bench. The report is a follow-up to the interim report submitted on June 29.

The SIT recorded statements of 173 witnesses and examined forensic reports from seven Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) centres in Hyderabad, Delhi, Pune, Bhopal, Shimla, Kolkata and Guwahati. It examined 165 selected candidates, 161 unsuccessful candidates close to the cut-off, and 408 writ petitioners.

The investigation agency informed the High Court that changes were detected in the answer scripts of 160 of the 165 selected candidates (96.97%), while 153 of the 161 unsuccessful candidates (95.03%) had alterations.