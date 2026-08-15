384 black corridors identified in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 384 black corridor stretches have been identified on National Highways in Andhra Pradesh based on accident data for 2023-25, with East Godavari accounting for the highest number at 46, the Centre informed the Lok Sabha.

The black corridors were identified using artificial intelligence-based tools developed by IIT-Kanpur, based on data available through the Electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) system.

The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has identified 6,358 such black corridor stretches across the country during the period.

Andhra Pradesh has identified 33 black corridors in Anakapalle, the highest among districts, followed by East Godavari with 46, SPSR Nellore with 31, Srikakulam with 30, Kakinada with 28, Krishna with 25, NTR district with 24 and Visakhapatnam with 23. Other districts include Eluru (19), Guntur (17), Vizianagaram (13), Prakasam (12), Tirupati (12), Chittoor (11), Annamayya (9), Kurnool (8), West Godavari (7), Palnadu (7), Konaseema (6), Sri Sathya Sai (6), Nandyal (4), Bapatla (3), Anantapur (2) and Kadapa (2).

Six black corridors span two districts — Vizag-Vizianagaram, Vizianagaram-Srikakulam, Anakapalle-Kakinada, East Godavari-Konaseema, Krishna-Eluru and NTR-Krishna — with one corridor each.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari, in a written reply to a question by Nellore MP Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy, explained that rectification of black corridors was a continuous process.