Four of family found dead in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four members of a family were found dead at their residence in Chintalagraharam, Vizag, on Saturday.

ACP (West) Pradeepthi said police received information around 3.30 am and reached the house in the morning. Police suspect Vinod Kumar, 35, killed his wife Ahalya and their two daughters, aged three and one-and-a-half years, before hanging himself.

Financial difficulties are suspected to have triggered the incident. Pradeepthi said Vinod had posted a WhatsApp status around 1.30 am, and police suspect the incident occurred between 1.30 am and 3.30 am. She said police had no suspicion of any other person’s involvement and that further details would emerge during the investigation.

Police shifted the bodies to King George Hospital for post-mortem. The investigation is under way.