Andhra Pradesh

Four of family found dead in Visakhapatnam

She said police had no suspicion of any other person’s involvement and that further details would emerge during the investigation.
File picture of Vinod Kumar with his wife and daughters, who were found dead in Chintalagraharam, Pendurthi mandal, Visakhapatnam on Saturday.
File picture of Vinod Kumar with his wife and daughters, who were found dead in Chintalagraharam, Pendurthi mandal, Visakhapatnam on Saturday.(Photo | Special arrangement)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

VISAKHAPATNAM: Four members of a family were found dead at their residence in Chintalagraharam, Vizag, on Saturday.

ACP (West) Pradeepthi said police received information around 3.30 am and reached the house in the morning. Police suspect Vinod Kumar, 35, killed his wife Ahalya and their two daughters, aged three and one-and-a-half years, before hanging himself.

Financial difficulties are suspected to have triggered the incident. Pradeepthi said Vinod had posted a WhatsApp status around 1.30 am, and police suspect the incident occurred between 1.30 am and 3.30 am. She said police had no suspicion of any other person’s involvement and that further details would emerge during the investigation.

Police shifted the bodies to King George Hospital for post-mortem. The investigation is under way.

Family
dead

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