Andhra CM to dedicate Phase-I of Veligonda Irrigation Project to nation today

VIJAYAWADA: All arrangements have been made in Markapuram district for the formal inauguration of Phase-I of the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Irrigation Project on Monday. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will dedicate the headworks to the nation under the State official theme ‘Veligonda Jalasirulu - Abhivriddhiki Rekkalu’ (Veligonda Water Wealth - Wings to Development), formally commissioning the project gates to release Krishna floodwaters into the Nallamala Sagar reservoir.

The operational launch will activate the intake head regulators and primary feeder networks, which are engineered to channel floodwaters diverted from the forebay of the Srisailam reservoir near Kollam Vagu through twin tunnels.

Ahead of the grand event, project authorities successfully conducted a trial run on Sunday by releasing water through the twin tunnels, blowing warning sirens for downstream areas as eye-catching streams of water flowed into the project site. Under Phase-I, the State plans to impound an initial quantum of 10.70 TMC of water, immediately extending irrigation coverage to 1.19 lakh acres while addressing severe drinking water scarcity for four lakh people.

Once fully operational across all stages, the complete project design envisions storing 53.85 TMC to irrigate 4.47 lakh acres and provide fluoride-free drinking water to nearly 23 lakh people across 30 mandals in Markapuram, Prakasam, Nellore and Kadapa districts.

Beyond immediate water delivery, officials anticipate that stabilising the irrigation supply will encourage crop diversification away from high-risk dryland farming, reduce reliance on depleted groundwater table, and stimulate investments in horticulture, agro-processing, and food processing to drive rural economic growth and curb out-migration.