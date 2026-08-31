YSRCP chief Jagan questions AP CM Naidu's claim on Veligonda project

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president and former chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, accusing him of orchestrating a publicity spectacle to ‘steal credit’ for the Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Irrigation Project.

In a statement posted on social platform X, Jagan expressed immense happiness over Krishna waters flowing through the twin tunnels into Nallamala Sagar, describing the project as his father YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s dream and a lifeline for fluorosis-affected families and farmers in backward regions.

He hit out at Naidu and his ‘friendly media’ for attempting to rewrite history, stating that while Naidu laid only a foundation stone before the 1996 elections and spent a mere Rs 10 lakh over eight years on event arrangements, YSR gave comprehensive shape to the project under Jalayagnam.

Categorically breaking down the execution of the 37.587-km twin tunnels, Jagan stated that 20.333 km was completed under YSR’s tenure, whereas the TDP government (2014–19) executed just 6.686 km without achieving a single breakthrough.