Chittoor distributes 5,555 e-cycles in 24 hours, enters Guinness

TIRUPATI: Chittoor district has created a Guinness World Record by distributing 5,555 e-cycles to beneficiaries in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s home constituency Kuppam, marking a major step towards promoting eco-friendly transport.

Representatives of the Guinness World Records officially announced the feat after the distribution of e-cycles on Saturday.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu received the Guinness World Record certificate at the Prajavedika programme in Kuppam, and presented it to Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar.

The initiative is part of a broader vision to develop Kuppam as a clean and green Assembly constituency.

The Chief Minister distributed ‘Super e-Cycles’ to women beneficiaries at Prajavedika Sabha organised under the Pedala Sevalo programme. Naidu rode an e-cycle for about 3 km from his residence at Kadapalli to the Prajavedika venue at Thumsi to promote the use of eco-friendly transport in Kuppam.

Naidu said the e-cycles would be very useful, enabling women to travel up to 60 km easily for work and daily needs.” People voted for the cycle symbol in the last elections.

Now, we are using the cycle to reduce pollution, and protect the environment, besides improving public health,” he said. Naidu expressed happiness that 5,555 e-cycles were distributed within 24 hours, calling it not just a record, but the beginning of a new phase in Kuppam’s development.