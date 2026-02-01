Chittoor distributes 5,555 e-cycles in 24 hours, enters Guinness
TIRUPATI: Chittoor district has created a Guinness World Record by distributing 5,555 e-cycles to beneficiaries in Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s home constituency Kuppam, marking a major step towards promoting eco-friendly transport.
Representatives of the Guinness World Records officially announced the feat after the distribution of e-cycles on Saturday.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu received the Guinness World Record certificate at the Prajavedika programme in Kuppam, and presented it to Chittoor District Collector Sumit Kumar.
The initiative is part of a broader vision to develop Kuppam as a clean and green Assembly constituency.
The Chief Minister distributed ‘Super e-Cycles’ to women beneficiaries at Prajavedika Sabha organised under the Pedala Sevalo programme. Naidu rode an e-cycle for about 3 km from his residence at Kadapalli to the Prajavedika venue at Thumsi to promote the use of eco-friendly transport in Kuppam.
Naidu said the e-cycles would be very useful, enabling women to travel up to 60 km easily for work and daily needs.” People voted for the cycle symbol in the last elections.
Now, we are using the cycle to reduce pollution, and protect the environment, besides improving public health,” he said. Naidu expressed happiness that 5,555 e-cycles were distributed within 24 hours, calling it not just a record, but the beginning of a new phase in Kuppam’s development.
Kuppam will be turned into pollution-free segment: Naidu
He said the e-cycles would benefit women and students by providing safe and low-cost transportation. Each family is expected to save Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,500 per month on travel expenses. The initiative will also save time, boost confidence among women, and significantly reduce pollution, he highlighted.
“Our goal is to make Kuppam a pollution-free constituency. Continuous innovation and new ideas are the foundation of development, and then only benefits will reach everyone,” the Chief Minister said.
During the second day of his visit to Kuppam, Naidu took part in pension disbursal programme. He visited the houses of beneficiaries at Beggipalle. Naidu handed over old-age pensions to Munemma and Venkataramappa, and widow pension to Chinnatayamma. He also interacted with their family members, and enquired about their well-being.