Jagan’s five-year misrule ruined AP: CM Chandrababu Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday participated in the Prajavedika public meeting in Kuppam on the second day of his tour of the constituency.

Addressing the gathering, Naidu alleged that the State was ‘misruled’ for five years, during which public property and resources were misused. Referring to the controversial Land Titling Act, he described it as a ‘black law’ that deprived people of their right to approach local courts and restricted their land rights.

He said his government has repealed the Act and has begun correcting errors in earlier land surveys. He added that tamper-proof Pattadar Passbooks are now being issued using modern technology.

Naidu said the AP coalition government has launched a large-scale administrative cleanup to address ‘legacy issues’ left behind by the previous YSRCP government. He alleged that during the previous regime, the State’s resources and citizens’ property rights were severely compromised.

Referring to the controversy over photo-engraved granite survey stones, the Chief Minister said that around `700 crore of public money was spent to engrave the former Chief Minister’s photograph on nearly 7.5 million survey stones. He said critics had termed this a case of ‘self-promotional obsession’, where personal branding was prioritised over genuine development and infrastructure.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is providing pensions to the poor on a scale unmatched by any other State in the country. He stated that pensions worth `2,730 crore are being distributed every month, compared to about `315 crore in Tamil Nadu and `392 crore in Karnataka. He urged people to reflect on the level of welfare support being extended to the poor in Andhra Pradesh.