Lakhs of Olive Ridley hatchlings return to sea along north coastal Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: As many as 3,98,647 Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings were released into the sea along the north coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh during the 2024-25 nesting season.

The season recorded 3,933 nestings under the Visakhapatnam Region forest circle including Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts, with 4,37,817 eggs collected and protected in 31 hatcheries through the deployment of 98 protection watchers.

Statewide, a total of 6,662 nestings were identified across Andhra Pradesh during the 2024-25 season. As part of the conservation programme, 6,89,157 eggs were collected and protected in 73 hatcheries, with the support of 247 protection watchers. Following successful incubation and protection, 6,02,374 hatchlings were safely released into the sea

The annual nesting season has commenced across the four districts. District-wise, Srikakulam has 16 hatcheries maintained by 48 watchers, Vizianagaram has 10 hatcheries with 25 watchers, Visakhapatnam division has four hatcheries with 20 watchers, and Anakapalle has one hatchery maintained by five watchers.

Early reports from the current season indicate that five nestings have already been identified in Srikakulam district, from which 451 eggs were collected and secured. Of these, 15 hatchlings have been successfully released into the Bay of Bengal.