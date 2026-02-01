Man cheats women through matrimonial platforms in Andhra Pradesh, arrested

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The East Godavari district police have arrested a most-wanted fraudster who cheated women through Telugu Matrimony and Shaadi.com by posing as a prospective groom and luring them to Godavari bathing ghats. Police recovered gold ornaments, two cars and two mobile phones worth about Rs 75 lakh from the accused.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, the Central Zone Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Y Srikanth, and the Circle Inspector (CI), AV Apparao, said police registered five cheating cases.

Special teams led by AV Apparao arrested the accused, Challa Narayana, also known as Krishna Narayana, a resident of Chittoor district.

During the investigation, police found that the accused targeted widowed and lonely women by selecting their profiles on matrimony websites. Police said he introduced himself as a gold businessman, gained their trust with marriage proposals, and convinced them to come to Rajamundry for ‘astrological remedies’ and holy dips at Pushakara Ghat and Kotilingala Ghat in the Godavari.

Under the pretext of performing rituals, he collected their gold ornaments and fled, police said.

Police stated that the accused cheated five women from different districts in a similar way. Police recovered stolen gold ornaments, vehicles and mobiles used in the crimes.

Police said the accused has a long criminal history, with eight previous cases registered against him across Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

The Superintendent of Police (SP), D Narasimha Kishore, congratulated the investigating team and announced rewards for their commendable work. Police said probe is underway.