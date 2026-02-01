No clean chit in ghee case; SIT exposed YSRCP: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav on Saturday categorically rejected the YSRCP’s false claim of having received a ‘clean chit’ in the Tirumala laddu adulteration case, stating that the SIT, CFTRI and NDDB reports together clearly establish adulteration, suppression of evidence and corruption during the YSRCP regime.
The Minister said the SIT has nowhere given a clean chit to YSRCP, and that a deliberate attempt is being made to mislead devotees and the public through propaganda.
Addressing a press conference at the TDP headquarters in Mangalagiri on Saturday, Keshav recalled that during 2014-19, the then Chandrababu Naidu government accorded top priority to Tirumala, enforcing strict quality and procurement norms for laddu ghee. Suppliers were mandated to have three years’ experience, Rs 250 crore turnover, capacity to procure 4 lakh litres of milk, along with site inspections and laboratory testing. A dedicated committee was constituted to ensure that there was no compromise on laddu quality.
After YSRCP came to power in 2019, these norms were diluted to `150 crore turnover and just one year’s experience, which the Minister said laid the foundation for irregularities and adulteration. Evidence before the SIT shows that adulteration began only after 2019.
“In 2022, the CFTRI, Mysuru, confirmed adulteration, detecting chemicals, beta-sitosterol, animal fat and residual substances. The SIT has clearly recorded that the CFTRI report submitted in 2022 was suppressed and no action was taken. This suppression itself exposes the YSRCP government’s culpability,” he said.
The Minister further pointed out that the SIT found evidence that in 2022, Chinna Appanna, personal assistant to then TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, allegedly demanded `25 per litre as kickbacks from Bholebaba Dairy.
When the dairy refused to pay, it was declared ineligible, forcing it to allegedly enter the supply chain through other routes, the Minister saidAfter the coalition government came to power in 2024, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu immediately appointed Shyamala Rao as TTD Executive Officer to cleanse the system. While sending ghee samples as part of efforts to improve laddu quality, the adulteration once again came to light. Samples sent to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) confirmed the presence of animal fat residues, he said.
The Minister cited Page 35 of the SIT’s supplementary chargesheet, which states: “TTD received the NDDB CALF test reports on 6-7-2024 and 23-7-2024, which showed ghee adulteration with vegetable and animal fats.”
He said the CM placed these facts transparently before devotees and the public.