Woman complains of Visakhapatnam's KGH staff apathy; Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan steps in

VISAKHAPATNAM: A woman has alleged that medical negligence by doctors and staff at King George Hospital (KGH), Visakhapatnam, led to the death of her unborn child.

Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan responded to the complaint and directed officials to bring the woman and her family to his office at the State Secretariat on Monday for a detailed review.

The complaint was brought to the Deputy Chief Minister’s notice on Friday night at the Visakhapatnam airport, when he was returning after concluding his visit to the city. The woman, identified as Patnala Umadevi, met him and narrated the sequence of events surrounding her delivery.

According to her complaint, despite the delivery due date having elapsed, doctors opted to continue with a normal delivery. She alleged that concerns raised by her family regarding her worsening condition were not adequately addressed. She also claimed that hospital staff behaved in an inappropriate manner towards her and her family during the course of treatment.

The woman stated that a delay in deciding on a caesarean section resulted in the stillbirth. She further said that the experience caused her physical suffering and mental distress, and appealed for an inquiry into the incident and action against those responsible.

Responding to the complaint, Pawan instructed officials to bring the woman and her family to his office on Monday. He assured that the matter would be examined and that appropriate steps would be taken in accordance with government procedures.