YSRCP's Ambati Rambabu arrested for making abusive remarks against CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Tension gripped Guntur on Saturday when a large number of TDP activists allegedly ransacked the office of senior YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu, following his controversial remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Nallapadu police registered a case against Ambati based on complaints lodged by TDP leaders, accusing him of abusing the CM. The former minister was arrested, and shifted to police station.

According to police sources, Ambati used abusive language while criticising Naidu. His remarks sparked widespread anger among the TDP rank and file, leading to violent confrontations between the ruling and the opposition groups at multiple locations in the city.

Ambati was allegedly stopped and attacked by TDP activists while he was on his way to Gorantla to offer special prayers at Venkateswara Swamy temple. The prayers were part of a protest against NDA leaders for making “unverified allegations” that animal fat was mixed in the ghee used for preparing Tirumala laddu prasadam.

TDP activists allegedly pelted stones at Ambati’s car, and used sticks in an attempt to attack the YSRCP leader, even in the presence of police.

When police prevented Ambati from reaching Gorantla, the ex-minister reportedly lost his cool, and made the offensive remarks against Naidu.

“In the spur of the moment, I have made objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. But those remarks were not intentional. In an attempt to protect myself, I raised my voice strongly, and lost control over my tone. Shockingly, police did not prevent TDP activists from attacking me. They played a role of mute spectators,” said Ambati, adding that he was ready to face the consequences.