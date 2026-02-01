YSRCP's Ambati Rambabu arrested for making abusive remarks against CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Tension gripped Guntur on Saturday when a large number of TDP activists allegedly ransacked the office of senior YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu, following his controversial remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.
Nallapadu police registered a case against Ambati based on complaints lodged by TDP leaders, accusing him of abusing the CM. The former minister was arrested, and shifted to police station.
According to police sources, Ambati used abusive language while criticising Naidu. His remarks sparked widespread anger among the TDP rank and file, leading to violent confrontations between the ruling and the opposition groups at multiple locations in the city.
Ambati was allegedly stopped and attacked by TDP activists while he was on his way to Gorantla to offer special prayers at Venkateswara Swamy temple. The prayers were part of a protest against NDA leaders for making “unverified allegations” that animal fat was mixed in the ghee used for preparing Tirumala laddu prasadam.
TDP activists allegedly pelted stones at Ambati’s car, and used sticks in an attempt to attack the YSRCP leader, even in the presence of police.
When police prevented Ambati from reaching Gorantla, the ex-minister reportedly lost his cool, and made the offensive remarks against Naidu.
“In the spur of the moment, I have made objectionable remarks against Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. But those remarks were not intentional. In an attempt to protect myself, I raised my voice strongly, and lost control over my tone. Shockingly, police did not prevent TDP activists from attacking me. They played a role of mute spectators,” said Ambati, adding that he was ready to face the consequences.
Police rush to YSRCP leader’s office to prevent further escalation of tension
TDP leaders submitted representations to Guntur SP Vakul Jindal seeking strict action against Ambati.
Following Ambati’s comments, enraged TDP activists gathered in large numbers, and marched to his office, where they allegedly vandalised furniture, shattered glass panes, and damaged vehicles parked on the premises. Police rushed to the spot, and laid siege to the office to prevent further escalation of tension.
As news of the attack on Ambati spread, YSRCP cadre also rushed to the area, leading to heated arguments and clashes between the two groups. Several persons reportedly sustained injuries in the clashes. Police intervened to disperse the clashing groups, and restore order.
Tension continued to prevail at Ambati’s residence when TDP activists allegedly made repeated attempts to enter the premises, shouting slogans and issuing threats. Police formed a strong cordon around the house, deploying additional force, and special vehicles to prevent any breach. Ambati was inside his residence during the standoff, creating anxiety over possible further violence.
The YSRCP, on the other hand, wrote to DGP Harish Kumar Gupta, demanding adequate security for Ambati, and action against those responsible for the violence. Commenting on the situation, a senior police officer said calm would be restored first before deciding on further action.
HM slams Ambati
Home Minister V Anitha came down heavily on Ambati condemning his abusive remarks against the Chief Minister, and accusing the YSRCP leadership of indulging in degraded and irresponsible politics. She said Ambati’s comments were not only offensive but also reflected the lack of basic decency.
“Ambati should go home, and ask his wife and daughter whether such language is appropriate. He spoke about the CM in the most vulgar and disgraceful manner,” she said.
Jagan condemns attack
YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the attack on Ambati, accusing Naidu of encouraging political violence, and presiding over a complete collapse of law and order in the State. In a strongly worded statement, Jagan asked, “Is this how dissent is dealt with by unleashing goons and resorting to murder attempts?”
Ambati’s wife files petition in HC
Vijayalakshmi, Ambati’s wife, filed a house motion petition in the High Court, seeking immediate relief and security to her family. She alleged that police had illegally detained her, and her family members