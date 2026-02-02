AAI conducts studies for new airports in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has informed the Lok Sabha that pre-feasibility studies have been conducted for proposed airports at several locations in Andhra Pradesh, based on requests from the State government.

In a written reply to a question raised by YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has conducted pre-feasibility studies for proposed airport sites at Kuppam, Srikakulam and Ongole.

He added that in January 2026, the Government of Andhra Pradesh requested AAI to conduct a pre-feasibility study for a proposed airport at Tadepalligudem, for which AAI has sought the required site details and data from the State government.

The Minister stated that the State government has submitted proposals seeking site clearance for the proposed airports at Kuppam and Srikakulam in accordance with the Greenfield Airports Policy.

These proposals are currently under consideration by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.