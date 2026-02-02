AAI conducts studies for new airports in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Union Ministry of Civil Aviation has informed the Lok Sabha that pre-feasibility studies have been conducted for proposed airports at several locations in Andhra Pradesh, based on requests from the State government.
In a written reply to a question raised by YSRCP MP PV Midhun Reddy, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has conducted pre-feasibility studies for proposed airport sites at Kuppam, Srikakulam and Ongole.
He added that in January 2026, the Government of Andhra Pradesh requested AAI to conduct a pre-feasibility study for a proposed airport at Tadepalligudem, for which AAI has sought the required site details and data from the State government.
The Minister stated that the State government has submitted proposals seeking site clearance for the proposed airports at Kuppam and Srikakulam in accordance with the Greenfield Airports Policy.
These proposals are currently under consideration by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
He clarified that as per the Greenfield Airports Policy, 2008, the responsibility for implementing a greenfield airport project, including land acquisition, rehabilitation and resettlement, funding and execution, rests with the concerned airport developer or the State government.
The timelines for completion of such projects depend on several factors such as land acquisition, statutory clearances, and financial arrangements.
Explaining the policy framework, the Minister said that under the Greenfield Airports Policy, no new airport is normally permitted within an aerial distance of 150 km of an existing civilian airport.
However, he maintained that such proposals may be considered on a case-by-case basis after examining their impact on existing airports.
For greenfield airports, project proponents are required to apply to the Ministry of Civil Aviation for site clearance and in-principle approval.
About the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS-UDAN), he said the scheme focuses on developing and operationalising existing unserved and underserved airstrips through a demand-based bidding process.