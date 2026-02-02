Andhra government trying to curb cancer cases: Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mahatma Gandhi Cancer Hospital & Research Institute conducted a walkathon to create awareness on cancer at RK Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Satya Kumar Yadav stated that the government is taking all necessary departmental measures to reduce cancer cases, make quality healthcare accessible, and spread awareness among the people.

He emphasised that cancer can be overcome if detected at an early stage. Under NCD-04 (Non-Communicable Diseases) program, the state has initiated free screening tests across Andhra Pradesh for oral, breast, and cervical symptoms, he added.

Later, he expressed concern that cancer cases in the state are rising faster than the national average. In 2020, there were 25,487 cases, which increased to 35,546 cases by 2025, a 39.5 percent rise.

To counter this, screening programs have been launched, the oral tests conducted for 13,907,523 people, with 341,179 identified for further testing, and so far, 98 cases confirmed. In breast tests done for 7,378,836 women with 165,022 requiring further tests, and so far, 104 cases confirmed. In cervical tests done for 7,378,836 women, so far, 58 cases confirmed, he added.

He explained that early detection helps families take precautions and ensures timely treatment, giving patients a chance to survive cancer.

He highlighted that under the NTR Medical Services Trust, the government spends `600 crore annually on free cancer treatment.