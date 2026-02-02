Andhra Pradesh: Devotion, joy mark ‘Chakra Snanam’

AMALAPURAM: As part of the Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Kalyana Mahotsavam (wedding celebrations), the Chakra Snanam (ritual bath of the deity’s discus) ceremony was grandly celebrated on Sunday, on the occasion of Magha Pournami, at the confluence of the Godavari, Vasishta Godavari, and the sea.

Approximately four lakh devotees participated with great joy and enthusiasm in the devotional event.

Vedic scholars brought the idols of Lord on a Garuda Pushpaka vehicle to the seashore with auspicious rituals and performed the bath. After the deity’s bath, thousands of devotees, seeking the blessings of the sacred waters, took a dip in the sea with devotion and reverence.

The ceremony was conducted with great pomp and splendor amidst Vedic chants and the chanting of “Govinda” mantras, amid elaborate barricades and security arrangements in place.

In the Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, known as Dakshina Kashi (South Kashi) the Chakra Snanam Mahotsavam was traditionally observed as an important ritual.

It is believed that after the Lord slayed the demon Rakthavalochana with the Sudarshana Chakra, He took a bath in the Chakra Teertham (pond). Devotees participate in this ritual, chanting “Govinda”.

The Chakra Snanam Mahotsavam at the Antarvedi Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple was held on the day of Magha Pournami. Razole MLA Deva Varaprasad, RDO D Akhila Srikar, police and endowments department officials and others attended.