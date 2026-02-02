AP Industry hails Budget as pragmatic and forward-looking

VIJAYAWADA: Industry bodies in Andhra Pradesh have broadly welcomed the progressive and growth-oriented measures announced in the Union Budget 2026-27, while expressing disappointment over the lack of adequate allocations for the Polavaram Irrigation Project and the Amaravati capital city.

The Andhra Pradesh Chambers said the State had expected more focused support through the Budget, particularly for projects critical to long-term growth. AP Chambers State president Potluri Bhaskara Rao said assured funding for Polavaram was essential to meet the 2027 completion target, as the project plays a key role in irrigation, drinking water security and regional development.

He also said the absence of sufficient allocations for Amaravati was a missed opportunity. “Targeted support for Polavaram and Amaravati would have significantly strengthened the State’s economic momentum and boosted investor confidence,” the Chambers observed.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Andhra Pradesh, termed the Union Budget 2026-27 forward-looking and confidence-building. CII AP chairman Gannamaneni Murali Krishna said the Budget reinforced key sectors such as manufacturing, MSMEs, agriculture and education, while maintaining macroeconomic stability.

He said the focus on productivity, infrastructure and export competitiveness would support sustained growth and employment generation.