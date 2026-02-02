AP posts 6.72 per cent rise in net GST collection in January

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded a 6.72% year-on-year growth in net GST collections in January 2026, reaching Rs 3,073 crore, the highest January collection since the introduction of GST in 2017, despite major GST rate cuts and the rollout of GST 2.0 reforms.

Chief Commissioner of State Tax Babu A said the State achieved the growth even as authorities reduced GST rates on key consumer essentials, consumer durables, pharmaceuticals, automobiles and cement, and withdrew GST on life and medical insurance. He said the government also removed Compensation Cess on most products, except tobacco, with effect from September 22, 2025.

Andhra Pradesh’s 6.72% growth exceeded the national average of 5.80%, excluding imports. Among southern States, Andhra Pradesh ranked second after Karnataka and performed better than Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

Net GST collections in Andhra Pradesh have remained higher than the previous year for ten consecutive months from April 2025 to January 2026, reflecting sustained growth in economic activity, consumption and tax compliance.