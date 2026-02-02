CPM raps rhetoric attacks over Guntur row

VIJAYAWADA: The CPM Andhra Pradesh State Committee has strongly condemned the incidents that took place in Guntur on Saturday.

In a statement, State Secretary V Srinivas Rao said such developments divert attention from people’s real issues and pollute the political atmosphere. He emphasised that both the ruling TDP and the YSRCP should ensure that such disturbances do not recur.

The CPM criticised YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu for making objectionable remarks against the Chief Minister, stating that such language vitiates the political climate and fuels discord among the public.

The party demanded that YSRCP offer a responsible explanation to the people. At the same time, CPM denounced the attack carried out by TDP supporters on Rambabu’s residence, warning that physical assaults instill fear among citizens, disrupt lawful governance, and fail to resolve underlying issues. The party held the TDP government accountable for this escalation.

The CPM noted that speculative narratives are being circulated even before the SIT report is made public.