First pain clinic comes up at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam

VISAKHAPATNAM: Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Sunday inaugurated the State’s first Pain Clinic at King George Hospital (KGH) in Vizag. He said the facility would provide relief to patients suffering from chronic and cancer-related pain.

He appreciated the contribution of the ‘Andhra Medical College - North America Alumni Association (AMCANA),’ which donated Rs 1 crore towards setting up the clinic.

The Minister referred to similar initiatives by medical college alumni, including their support for the setting up of a 600-bed Mother and Child Health Centre in Guntur and their contributions to growth of government medical institutions in Vizag and Kakinada.

He opined these efforts were brought to the attention of Union Health Minister JP Nadda.He noted that the government plans to constitute a special committee to strengthen cancer care services.

He reiterated that strengthening government medical colleges and ensuring access to healthcare for economically weaker sections remain key priorities of the government.