Gas leak triggers panic at Andhra's Turpupalem

AMALAPURAM: A terrifying incident occurred at Turpupalem village in Malikipuram mandal, Ambedkar Konaseema district, on Sunday due to leakage of gas from ONGC well.

In the early hours, white smoke spread across the agricultural fields on the outskirts of Turpupalem village, resembling winter fog. The gas contained strong smell, prompting locals to alert the revenue officials, who then informed the ONGC officials. A team from ONGC arrived immediately and stopped the leak. Their swift action prevented a major mishap. District residents still remember the recent gas blowout at Irusumanda village.

Nearby residents of Turpupalem were terrified by the gas leakage and evacuated the area. ONGC technical staff also warned farmers not to light cigarettes or fires in the fields. Fortunately, no flames erupted before the leakage was controlled.

Later, the ONGC team sealed the gas leak from the terminal pit and alerted nearby villagers to stop using electrical appliances and avoid anything that could cause sparks. Finally, the villagers heaved a sigh of relief once the gas smell dissipated.