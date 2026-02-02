High-value plantation crops get a major boost in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: With the Andhra Pradesh government aggressively promoting high-value plantation crops such as cocoa, coconut and cashew, the Union Budget’s strong focus on high-value agriculture has come as a timely and favourable push for the State.

The alignment between Central policy and State-level initiatives is expected to significantly enhance farm incomes, productivity, and employment opportunities across coastal and northern districts of Andhra Pradesh. As per estimates for 2024-25, cashew was cultivated across 1,36,364 hectares, coconut across 1,08,483 hectares, and cocoa across 35,261 hectares in the State.

Cashew cultivation is concentrated in Srikakulam and other northern districts, while cocoa is primarily grown in Eluru and is at the plantation stage in Nellore and other Rayalaseema districts. Coconut farming dominates Konaseema, East and West Godavari districts, and is spread across other coastal areas.

The Union Budget has proposed strong support for high-value crops to diversify farm output, increase productivity, raise farmers’ incomes, and generate new employment opportunities.

Key measures include a Coconut Promotion Scheme to replace old and unproductive trees with high-yielding varieties, and dedicated programmes for Indian cashew and cocoa aimed at achieving self-reliance in raw material production and processing.

Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu described the Centre’s decision to encourage high-value crops as a far-sighted move aimed at increasing farmers’ income. “Promoting crops such as coconut, especially in coastal regions, would prove beneficial to farmers in the long run.