High-value plantation crops get a major boost in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: With the Andhra Pradesh government aggressively promoting high-value plantation crops such as cocoa, coconut and cashew, the Union Budget’s strong focus on high-value agriculture has come as a timely and favourable push for the State.
The alignment between Central policy and State-level initiatives is expected to significantly enhance farm incomes, productivity, and employment opportunities across coastal and northern districts of Andhra Pradesh. As per estimates for 2024-25, cashew was cultivated across 1,36,364 hectares, coconut across 1,08,483 hectares, and cocoa across 35,261 hectares in the State.
Cashew cultivation is concentrated in Srikakulam and other northern districts, while cocoa is primarily grown in Eluru and is at the plantation stage in Nellore and other Rayalaseema districts. Coconut farming dominates Konaseema, East and West Godavari districts, and is spread across other coastal areas.
The Union Budget has proposed strong support for high-value crops to diversify farm output, increase productivity, raise farmers’ incomes, and generate new employment opportunities.
Key measures include a Coconut Promotion Scheme to replace old and unproductive trees with high-yielding varieties, and dedicated programmes for Indian cashew and cocoa aimed at achieving self-reliance in raw material production and processing.
Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu described the Centre’s decision to encourage high-value crops as a far-sighted move aimed at increasing farmers’ income. “Promoting crops such as coconut, especially in coastal regions, would prove beneficial to farmers in the long run.
Special incentive schemes for coconut, cashew, and cocoa including financial support for replacing old and non-bearing trees with new saplings would significantly improve plantation productivity and provide relief to farmers in Konaseema and North Andhra districts”, he added.
“The special schemes introduced for coconut, cashew and cocoa farmers will provide relief to coconut growers in the Konaseema region and cashew farmers in the North Andhra districts”, said Deputy CM Pawn Kalyan.
It should be noted that, in A Pradesh, the State government is actively supporting farmers through targeted interventions that complement Central schemes. Cocoa cultivation receives area expansion subsidies of Rs 12,000-Rs 20,000 per hectare under MIDH, with instalments released based on plant survival.
The recent Cocoa Conclave explored food processing, pricing mechanisms, and value-addition, while women’s self-help groups are assisted to set up chocolate manufacturing units, generating local employment.
Coconut farmers receive subsidies ranging from Rs 10,400 to Rs 12,000 per acre, supporting coconut, virgin coconut oil, and neera processing.