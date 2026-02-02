I spoke on laddu issue based on NDDB report: CM Chandrababu Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday asserted that an NDDB report had confirmed the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala laddu prasadam, and said the government had ordered a thorough probe to cleanse the entire system and protect the sanctity of the shrine.
Responding strongly to the controversy, Naidu said the report was sought with the sole intention of fixing accountability. “I spoke only after receiving that report. I clearly stated that animal fat was present and that adulteration had taken place. They approached the SC over this issue and now, after I have constituted a SIT to take action, they are demanding that I apologise. They are resorting to character assassination against me,” he said.
Addressing the media in Kuppam, Naidu said the government was taking firm steps to safeguard the purity and sanctity of Tirumala. Referring to the NDDB report, he said it had clearly established that the ghee used was adulterated and added that SIT had been constituted to probe the matte. Naidu alleged that attempts were being made to divert the issue, and target him instead of fixing responsibility on those involved in the wrongdoing. “I am committed to safeguarding the holiness of Tirumala. Despite having special privileges, I go for Lord Venkateswara’s darshan like an ordinary devotee,” he said.
“Lord Venkateswara is all powerful. He not only protects Himself but also protects all of us. Those who mess with Lord Venkateswara will not have to wait for another life to face punishment. They will face it in this very lifetime. You may play politics with anyone you want, but do not play politics with Lord Venkateswara,” he said. The Chief Minister reiterated that his government would not compromise on the sanctity of Tirumala, and would take all necessary steps to ensure accountability and justice in the matter.
Later, during the Sanjivani programme, he said the government will provide medicines for diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure and heart ailments, along with continuous monitoring of public health. He stated that more than 80,000 medical tests have already been conducted in Kuppam, and instructions have been issued to conduct 42 different types of health tests.
Health scoring will also be introduced to assess people’s overall health condition. He said his vision is to transform the state into a “Healthy Andhra Pradesh”, with plans to soon introduce AI-based health advisory services.