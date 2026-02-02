I spoke on laddu issue based on NDDB report: CM Chandrababu Naidu

TIRUPATI: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday asserted that an NDDB report had confirmed the use of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala laddu prasadam, and said the government had ordered a thorough probe to cleanse the entire system and protect the sanctity of the shrine.

Responding strongly to the controversy, Naidu said the report was sought with the sole intention of fixing accountability. “I spoke only after receiving that report. I clearly stated that animal fat was present and that adulteration had taken place. They approached the SC over this issue and now, after I have constituted a SIT to take action, they are demanding that I apologise. They are resorting to character assassination against me,” he said.

Addressing the media in Kuppam, Naidu said the government was taking firm steps to safeguard the purity and sanctity of Tirumala. Referring to the NDDB report, he said it had clearly established that the ghee used was adulterated and added that SIT had been constituted to probe the matte. Naidu alleged that attempts were being made to divert the issue, and target him instead of fixing responsibility on those involved in the wrongdoing. “I am committed to safeguarding the holiness of Tirumala. Despite having special privileges, I go for Lord Venkateswara’s darshan like an ordinary devotee,” he said.