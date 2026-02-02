Jagan, Sribharat lock horns over GITAM land regularisation issue

VISAKHAPATNAM: An exchange of words broke out between YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and Vizag MP M Sribharat over the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) passing an agenda related to the regularisation of land for GITAM Deemed to be University.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Jagan alleged that around 54.79 acres of prime public land, valued at nearly Rs 5,000 crore, was being handed over to GITAM, which he claimed was linked to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s family.

He alleged misuse of power and claimed that land earlier recovered and fenced during the YSRCP regime was now being allotted ‘free of cost.’ Jagan alleged pressure on the local administration and accused the government of sidelining elected representatives who opposed the move.

Responding to Jagan, Sribharat, who is also the president of GITAM Deemed to be University, termed the allegations ‘factually incorrect.’ He stated the land value mentioned by Jagan was highly exaggerated and cited auction data from 2022-24, stating that nearby government land was sold at Rs 60,000-65,000 per square yard, placing the total value of the land at around Rs 1,000 crore, not Rs 5,000 crore.

The MP also clarified that the GVMC agenda only pertained to a no-objection certificate and that the final decision on allotment and pricing would be taken by the government and Cabinet.

He asserted that GITAM was willing to pay the price fixed by the government and was not seeking free land.

Highlighting GITAM’s role in education and healthcare, he recalled the university’s service during the COVID-19 pandemic and its contribution to skill development. He urged political leaders not to target institutions serving public interest and appealed for factual discourse.