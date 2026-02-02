Jagan targets CM Chandrababu Naidu over arson attacks, calls it ‘anarchy and jungle raj’

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy launched a sharp attack on opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu, condemning the recent incidents of arson at the residences of his party leaders and former ministers Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh.

Jagan said the attacks symbolised ‘anarchy and jungle raj,’ warning that such actions would ultimately consume Naidu’s own government. “The fires set at the homes of Ambati Rambabu and Jogi Ramesh are not just acts of vandalism but a reflection of lawlessness. These flames will ignite public anger, which will rise against your administration and reduce it to ashes. The jungle raj you have created will inevitably collapse,” Jagan asserted.