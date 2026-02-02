Prevent further incidents at Ambati’s residence in Guntur, Andhra HC directs SP

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Sunday directed the Guntur district superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal to ensure that no untoward incidents take place at the residence of YSRCP senior leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu, following allegations of violent attacks by ruling TDP supporters.
The direction came while hearing an emergency house motion petition filed by Rambabu’s wife, Ambati Vijayalakshmi, who alleged that mobs had attacked their house with stones and petrol bombs, causing extensive damage and posing a serious threat to her family’s safety.
Justice Yadavalli Lakshmanarao passed the orders, orally instructing the SP to take preventive measures and ensure peace at the location.
Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Sane Palli Ramalakshmana Reddy told the court that the attacks continued from 1 pm to 9.30 pm on January 31.
He alleged that TDP cadres pelted stones, forcibly entered the house, vandalised property, threatened family members, and later hurled petrol bombs and set a car on fire.
Despite the incidents, no cases were registered against the attackers, while two cases were allegedly booked against Ambati Rambabu himself.
The counsel stated that the situation remained tense, with mobs gathering near the residence, and that Vijayalakshmi was still staying in the damaged house without adequate police protection, leaving her with no option but to approach the court. Responding to the court’s queries, Government Special Pleader Singamaneni Pranathi said, based on available information, the situation was currently under control and no mobs were present. She later informed the court that 15 police personnel had been deployed at the residence.
Justice Lakshmanarao observed that police are responsible not only for maintaining law and order but also for ensuring peace and harmony in society.
Recording the government’s assurances, the court directed the SP to prevent any recurrence of violence and disposed of the petition with these observations.