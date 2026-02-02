Prevent further incidents at Ambati’s residence in Guntur, Andhra HC directs SP

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court on Sunday directed the Guntur district superintendent of police (SP) Vakul Jindal to ensure that no untoward incidents take place at the residence of YSRCP senior leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu, following allegations of violent attacks by ruling TDP supporters.

The direction came while hearing an emergency house motion petition filed by Rambabu’s wife, Ambati Vijayalakshmi, who alleged that mobs had attacked their house with stones and petrol bombs, causing extensive damage and posing a serious threat to her family’s safety.

Justice Yadavalli Lakshmanarao passed the orders, orally instructing the SP to take preventive measures and ensure peace at the location.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate Sane Palli Ramalakshmana Reddy told the court that the attacks continued from 1 pm to 9.30 pm on January 31.

He alleged that TDP cadres pelted stones, forcibly entered the house, vandalised property, threatened family members, and later hurled petrol bombs and set a car on fire.