Rs 8.5-crore VHEC inaugurated in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: In a significant step towards youth empowerment and character building, the Ramakrishna Mission inaugurated the Vivekananda Center for Human Excellence (VHEC) in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who attended the inaugural ceremony, described the Mission as a ‘university of values’ and a powerhouse for nation-building.

The center, constructed in Gandhinagar at an estimated cost of Rs 8.5 crore, was inaugurated by Srimat Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, the President of the Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

Addressing a large gathering at the Tummapallivari Kshetrayya Kalakshetram, Venkaiah Naidu emphasised that VHEC is more than just a physical structure. “This is not merely a building; it is a sanctuary for character and a lighthouse of knowledge for the youth,” he said. He inaugurated the established bookstall on the first floor, calling it a privilege to be part of an initiative that spreads wisdom of Swami Vivekananda. Srimat Swami Gautamanandaji Maharaj, recalling his 40-year association with the Vijayawada Mission, stressed on value-based education. “Education without culture is prevalent today, but we need learning that empowers individuals to stand against injustice,” he noted. He highlighted that Swami Vivekananda lived out the message of his Guru, Sri Ramakrishna Paramahamsa, by sacrificing comforts to serve humanity.

Swami Vinishchalananda, Vijayawada Ramakrishna Mission Secretary, announced that the centre would begin offering Civil Services coaching and specialised training programmes starting this June. He expressed gratitude to donors whose contributions made the project reality, noting that their names have been inscribed on plaques to inspire future.