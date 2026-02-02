Special mobile court sends Ambati Rambabu to 14-day remand

VIJAYAWADA: A special mobile court in Guntur has remanded former minister and YSRCP senior leader Ambati Rambabu for 14-days in connection with a case filed against him for making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday.

The court further directed police to serve notices under Section 35 of BNSS (41A of CrPC) to Ambati Rambabu and investigate pertaining to another case filed against him.

It may be recalled that Ambati Rambabu was arrested on Saturday night for making derogatory remarks against the Chief Minister while he was stopped by police in Guntur. He was taken into custody and recorded his statements in the Nallapadu police station. Before producing him before the court, police sent him to Guntur GGH for medical tests.

When Ambati was produced before the judge, he complained that he was physically harassed by police personnel while in custody. Expressing anguish in court, Rambabu alleged that he was subjected to ill-treatment during the night hours and was denied legal support and access to visitors at police station.

He further alleged that Nallapadu circle inspector (CI) Vamsi, along with two other inspectors, harassed him physically. Rambabu told the court that the officers forced his legs apart and subjected him to distress, resulting in severe pain in his legs. The YSRCP leader told the judge that when he attempted to lodge a complaint regarding the alleged assault on him, the police refused to register it.

The public prosecutor presented his arguments that Rambabu is facing 16 criminal cases across the State and making controversial remarks with the alleged intention of creating unrest in society. After hearing the arguments, the judge sent him to judicial remand at Rajamundry central jail.