Stage set for Andhra Pradesh’s rapid growth trajectory

VIJAYAWADA: Several key projects and proposals announced in the Union Budget 2026-27 tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament on Sunday are set to benefit the coastal State of Andhra Pradesh in various sectors.

Though it was learnt only Rs 3,320 crore earmarked for Polavaram project and around Rs 1,128.91 crore from ADB and another Rs 432.09 crore for the development of Amaravati capital city, the announcements such as tax holiday for data centres, excavation of rare minerals, Purvodaya scheme, passing of three high-speed railway corridors through the State are expected to boost the rapid development of Andhra Pradesh.

As the State government already attracted huge investments through Google and other data centres, exemption of taxes till 2047 would create a strong atmosphere in the direction of making the State a destination for the AI sector.

Identification of Andhra Pradesh as a Rare Earth Minerals corridor is expected to attract investments in mining, processing, research and value addition, while reducing India’s dependence on critical imports.

It is being observed that the proposed establishment of three chemical parks and the emphasis on plug-and-play industrial infrastructure, would further strengthen AP’s manufacturing ecosystem.