TDP MPs slam Ambati Rambabu’s remarks on Naidu, call it new low in AP politics

VIJAYAWADA: TDP MPs Lavu Srikrishna Devarayalu, K Appalanaidu, Byreddy Shabari and Rajya Sabha MP Sana Satish condemned YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu for using filthy, abusive and demeaning language against Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. Addressing a press meet at AP Bhavan in New Delhi on Sunday, they said the remarks marked a shocking new low in Andhra Pradesh politics and amounted to a direct assault on democratic values.

“This is not political criticism, it is verbal vandalism. The people of Andhra Pradesh decisively rejected this toxic culture in the 2024 elections yet YSRCP leaders have learnt nothing,” the MPs said.

Accusing YSRCP of deliberately creating unrest and disrupting law and order, the MPs said the remarks shamed civil society. Recalling Naidu’s swift action against a TDP worker, they said, “That reflects our values,” alleging YSRCP was diverting attention from the Tirumala laddu issue.