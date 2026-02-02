Tiger sighted in Torredu village near Rajamahendravaram, kills cattle

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Forest Range Officer Davidu Raju on Sunday confirmed the movement of a tiger in Torredu village of Rajamahendravaram Rural mandal, creating concern among local residents. He said the tiger was first spotted on Saturday evening near Chinnakondepudi and Pedakondepudi villages in Seethanagaram mandal.

Forest officials believed that the animal would move toward the forest region near Purushottapatnam, but it changed its path and reached the Torredu area. Thorredu village is located 5 km from the city on the bank of river Godavari.

According to the Forest Range Officer, the tiger killed two cows and one ox in the village and dragged the carcasses into a nearby maize field. Officials expect to track the animal’s movements clearly by evening based on fresh signs and monitoring efforts.

As a precautionary measure, villagers have been advised to remain alert and avoid venturing into agricultural fields. Forest department staff have restricted movement towards farmlands to prevent any untoward incidents. Continuous surveillance is underway to ensure public safety and to guide the tiger into the forest area.