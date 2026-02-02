‘Tirumala sanctity will be protected’: Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy

NELLORE: Endowments Minister Anam Ramnarayana Reddy on Sunday said the state government is committed to safeguarding the sanctity of Tirumala and protecting devotees’ sentiments, while accusing the YSRCP of conspiracies after being rejected by the people.

The Minister, along with MLC and TDP district president Beeda Ravichandra, offered special prayers at Sri Talpagiri Ranganatha Swamy temple and Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Nellore city.

Speaking to the media, Anam alleged that the opposition was attempting to create unrest by politicising matters of faith. He said the coalition government has been implementing welfare schemes and development programmes since assuming office, but YSRCP leaders were trying to spread confusion.

He claimed serious irregularities occurred during the previous regime in the preparation of Tirumala laddus, the sacred prasadam, including the use of substandard and chemically contaminated ingredients instead of pure ghee. He further alleged financial mismanagement in procurement contracts and demanded accountability from former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.