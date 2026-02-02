Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams EO AK Singhal transferred

VIJAYAWADA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer (EO) Anil Kumar Singhal has been transferred out and directed to report to the General Administration Department for further posting. He has been directed to hand over the charge immediately to Venkaiah Chowdary, Additional Executive Officer, TTD

The development attains significance, as it comes in the backdrop of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the alleged usage of adulterated ghee in the preparation of Tirumala Laddu, filing the chargesheet in the Court.

As per the orders issued on Sunday, Muddada Ravichandra, 1996-batch IAS officer, currently serving as Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister, has been entrusted with full additional charge as Executive Officer of TTD. The government has instructed him to assume charge expeditiously.

Here, it should be noted that Singhal has served as the TTD Executive Officer during the previous regime till October 2020.