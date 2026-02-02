Union Budget 2026: Clear fiscal direction, new measures to drive growth

On Sunday, February 1, 2026, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented her ninth consecutive Budget, navigating a complex economic landscape. As the Economic Survey 2025–26 noted, the previous year was marked by a divergence between expectations and reality, with the Global Uncertainty Policy Index hitting 389.43 in October 2025. Despite this volatility, India’s robust macro fundamentals have provided a crucial buffer. The Budget translates the Survey’s strategy of building resilience to absorb external shocks into action, offering clear fiscal direction and new initiatives to drive domestic growth and the ‘Viksit Bharat’ agenda. The Economic Survey projects real GDP growth of 6.8% to 7.2% for FY27. The promise made by the FM in 2021 to reduce the Union fiscal deficit by more than half from 9.2% in FY21 has now been achieved. As the Economic Survey 2025–26 points out, India obtained its first credit rating upgrade from a major agency in nearly two decades, since S&P upgraded India from “BBB- “to “BBB”.

Let’s look at the fiscal numbers. On the path towards achieving a debt-to-GDP ratio of 50±1 per cent by 2030–31, the RE 2025–26 estimates the debt-to-GDP ratio at 56.1, whereas the BE 2026–27 aims to achieve 55.6. The fiscal deficit estimate of 4.4 per cent of GDP in RE 2025–26 fulfils the FM’s commitment of FY2021–22 in reducing the fiscal deficit to below 4.5 per cent. The BE 2026–27 fiscal deficit is 4.3 per cent, aligning well with the sustained goal of fiscal prudence.

The public capex push continues, with an estimate of Rs 12.2 lakh crore in FY 2026–27, about a 430% increase from the BE 2013–14 of Rs 2.29 lakh crore. The multiplier effect of this continued capex will drive growth, job creation and long-term development.