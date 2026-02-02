Union Budget aligns with AP’s growth vision: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Sunday, leaders of the NDA government said Andhra Pradesh is poised to gain significantly from various aspects mentioned in it.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav and other NDA leaders described it as a progressive budget.

Addressing a press conference at Kuppam in Chittoor district, Naidu said the budget is well balanced and forward looking aimed at fulfilling aspirations of a fast growing economy. The budget has aimed at self-reliance in future, consolidation in manufacturing sector, and strengthening ease of doing business. Top priority has been given to MSMEs, women, farmers and youth empowerment in the budget, he said.

Naidu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget, which provides direction and velocity to our nation. India is number one in technology, and the present budget will help for next level of reforms in technology, Artificial Intelligence and renewable energy. It aims to fulfil short term, medium and long term sustainability, he said.

Through the three high speed rail corridors, including Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai and Bengaluru-Chennai, Andhra Pradesh will benefit as Tirupati, Amaravati and several other parts of the State will be covered, Naidu highlighted.

Regarding the dedicated rare earth corridors mentioned in the budget, Andhra Pradesh will benefit as the State has beach sand and various other metals useful for defence, atomic energy and solar panels. Welcoming the allocation of Rs 40,000 crore for a semiconductor push, he said it will help for critical electronics development. The budget gave priority to the textiles sector in which AP will benefit as the State has abundant cotton cultivation.