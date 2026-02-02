Union Budget aligns with AP’s growth vision: CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Welcoming the Union Budget 2026-27 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Sunday, leaders of the NDA government said Andhra Pradesh is poised to gain significantly from various aspects mentioned in it.
Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, HRD and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, Health Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav and other NDA leaders described it as a progressive budget.
Addressing a press conference at Kuppam in Chittoor district, Naidu said the budget is well balanced and forward looking aimed at fulfilling aspirations of a fast growing economy. The budget has aimed at self-reliance in future, consolidation in manufacturing sector, and strengthening ease of doing business. Top priority has been given to MSMEs, women, farmers and youth empowerment in the budget, he said.
Naidu congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presenting a budget, which provides direction and velocity to our nation. India is number one in technology, and the present budget will help for next level of reforms in technology, Artificial Intelligence and renewable energy. It aims to fulfil short term, medium and long term sustainability, he said.
Through the three high speed rail corridors, including Hyderabad-Bengaluru, Hyderabad-Chennai and Bengaluru-Chennai, Andhra Pradesh will benefit as Tirupati, Amaravati and several other parts of the State will be covered, Naidu highlighted.
Regarding the dedicated rare earth corridors mentioned in the budget, Andhra Pradesh will benefit as the State has beach sand and various other metals useful for defence, atomic energy and solar panels. Welcoming the allocation of Rs 40,000 crore for a semiconductor push, he said it will help for critical electronics development. The budget gave priority to the textiles sector in which AP will benefit as the State has abundant cotton cultivation.
‘Tax holiday for data centres a big boon to AP’
Citing tax holiday for data centres up to 2047, the Chief Minister said India will emerge as a data centre hub, and AP, which already got Google data centre in Visakhapatnam will also benefit immensely.
He said with the mention of the East Coast Corridor in the Union Budget, the East Coast will be developed as a logistics hub paving way for inland waterways and coastal freight corridor.
Deputy CM and JSP chief Pawan Kalyan said the budget reflects years of decisive governance rooted in reforms, resilience and people-centric growth. Referring to AP, Pawan Kalyan said initiatives such as Rare Earth Corridors, the East Coast Industrial Corridor, enhanced public capital expenditure, fisheries development, coastal logistics, MSME support and agri value-chain reforms will drive large-scale employment, and inclusive growth under Naidu’s leadership.
Stating that the Centre presented a well-balanced Union Budget that is firmly aligned with India’s rapid growth and long-term aspirations, HRD Minister Nara Lokesh posted on ‘X’, “Andhra Pradesh stands to gain significantly - from the Critical Minerals Corridor and high-speed rail connectivity to tax incentives for data centres, a stronger push for electronics manufacturing, and renewed focus on tourism.”
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav described the Union Budget as the one with clarity of thought, compassion, conviction and courage to make the country ‘Atmanirbhar’ so that it can become ‘Viksit Bharat’ by 2047.