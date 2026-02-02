Union Budget ensures resilient growth: Expert

VISAKHAPATNAM: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday presented the Union Budget for 2026-27 in Parliament, marking her ninth consecutive Budget, with a focus on sustaining economic growth while strengthening human capital, infrastructure and social resilience. The Budget was framed against the backdrop of global economic uncertainty and stressed fiscal discipline and predictable policy to maintain macroeconomic stability.

Dr. Radha Raghuramapatruni, Area Chair, Department of International Business, GITAM School of Business, Visakhapatnam, noted that the Budget is anchored around three key objectives, enhancing economic competitiveness, empowering citizens through human capital development, and ensuring inclusive and resilient growth across regions and sectors.

The Area chair stated that MSMEs and entrepreneurship received focused attention, with the announcement of a Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund and a `4,000 crore top-up to the Self-Reliant India Fund.

“A notable initiative aims to support women entrepreneurs through the establishment of ‘SHE Marts’, community-owned retail outlets designed to help women transition from credit-linked livelihoods to business ownership,” she said.

Dr. Radha observed that the Budget reinforces the Atmanirbhar Bharat agenda with targeted support for electronics, semiconductors and bio-pharma.

The proposal to develop rare earth mining corridors n Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Kerala is expected to strengthen domestic supply chains for critical minerals and reduce import dependence.

Public capital expenditure has been raised to `12.2 lakh crore, focusing on roads, ports and urban infrastructure. The Budget also proposes seven high-speed rail corridors and 20 new National Waterways to improve connectivity and logistics.

Climate action measures include a ` 20,000 crore allocation over five years for carbon capture technologies.

CREDAI Visakhapatnam has termed the Union Budget 2026 to 27, presented in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as progressive and supportive of the real estate and infrastructure sectors.

Welcoming the proposals, representatives of the association highlighted the proposed Infrastructure Risk Guarantee Fund as a major announcement. E Ashok Kumar, President of the CREDAI Visakhapatnam chapter, said “the move to provide calibrated public credit guarantees to lenders during high risk construction phases addresses a key project financing challenge.”

He noted that this is expected to improve lender confidence and encourage stronger private participation in housing and infrastructure. The policy direction reflects intent to attract private investment and create an enabling environment for economic growth.