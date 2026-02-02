Violence erupts at Ibrahimpatnam as TDP cadre attacks house of Jogi Ramesh

VIJAYAWADA: High tension prevailed in Ibrahimpatnam on Sunday morning after scores of ruling TDP leaders and cadre allegedly pelted stones at and set fire to the residence of former minister and YSRCP senior leader Jogi Ramesh.

The incident occurred a day after Jogi Ramesh made serious allegations against HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, claiming that TDP leaders are attempting to murder senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu in Guntur on Saturday. These remarks reportedly triggered anger among TDP workers, leading to a large gathering of party supporters from Mylavaram and nearby areas, who targeted Ramesh’s house.

High drama unfolded in Ibrahimpatnam for several hours as dozens of people were seen ransacking the house and setting parts of it ablaze.

Speaking to TNIE, Vijayawada West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Durga Rao said family members were present in the house at the time of the attack but escaped unhurt.

“Ramesh’s wife and father were inside the house and were rescued by the police. The situation has been brought under control, and additional forces have been deployed to prevent any untoward incidents,” the ACP said. He added that special teams have been formed to identify those involved in the attack.

Reacting to the incident, Jogi Ramesh strongly condemned the attack, describing it as a cowardly act by TDP leaders. He claimed he had alerted the police in advance about the possibility of an attack, but no preventive action was taken.

“My house was attacked for speaking the truth. Have we ever resorted to such attacks even when our leader was abused with filthy language in the past?” he asked, urging an end to such incidents. He further warned that accountability would follow once the YSRCP returns to power.