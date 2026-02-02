Waltair Division bags 9 best efficiency shields

VISAKHAPATNAM: Waltair Division has achieved nine Best Efficiency Shields, reflecting its excellence across various operational and service domains.

East Coast Railway, Bhubaneswar has announced the Best Efficiency Shields under “Visisth Rail Seva Puraskar-2025” in 20 categories during the 70th Railway Week Award Function scheduled to be held on February 4, 2026.

In addition, 18 employees from different departments of Waltair Division have also been selected for the prestigious Visisth Rail Seva Puraskar-2025 in recognition of their outstanding services and exemplary contributions in their respective fields.

The Divisional Railway Manager of Waltair Lalit Bohra will receive the awards at an award function.

The Best Efficiency Shields awarded to Waltair Division are Best Maintained Running Room - Rayagada/Waltair, Civil Engineering Shield, Personnel Shield, Sales Management Shield, Security Shield and others. The Division has shared Best Efficiency Shields jointly with other Divisions in the categories of Rail Madad and Signal & Telecom. DRM Lalit Bohra congratulated all the Shield winning departments for outstanding performance.