Waqf Board opens skill, meal centres at Kasumuru Dargah

NELLORE: Law Minister NMD Farooq on Sunday said women’s economic self-reliance remains a key priority of the government as he inaugurated a Skill Development Centre and a daily free meal facility at the Kasumuru Dargah premises.

The initiatives, established by the State Waqf Board, aim to provide vocational training for women and support devotees with free meals.

Farooq said the government has been implementing several programmes to uplift the poor and praised Waqf Board Chairman Abdul Azeez for setting up centres to help women acquire skills and become self-employed. He welcomed the free meal facility, noting its importance for devotees travelling long distances.

Recalling his childhood near the shrine, Farooq assured continued efforts for its development and urged minority communities to utilise the centre for sustainable livelihoods. He also acknowledged former Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu’s contribution to the dargah’s growth.