Works worth Rs 704 crore proposed for Pushkarams

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The State government has proposed large-scale works including strengthening of Godavari river embankment, the development of BT roads, parks, and infrastructure ahead of the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams.
The Water Resources Department has submitted proposals worth Rs 704.71 crore to the government for comprehensive development works across East Godavari, West Godavari and Konaseema districts.
In East Godavari district, authorities have proposed 15 works at an estimated cost of Rs 381.83 crore. A major component includes strengthening and widening the Akhanda Godavari left bank embankment from Dowleswaram to Purushottapatnam in Seethanagaram mandal.
Officials also made proposals to develop the embankment road as a 7.5-metre-wide BT road in three packages.
Authorities will develop about 13 km within Dowleswaram limits at a cost of Rs 117.03 crore, while a 2 km stretch in Rajamahendravaram city will cost Rs 34.04 crore.
Another 14 km stretch from Bobbillanka to Purushottapatnam will be taken up with an outlay of Rs 117.03 crore.
The proposals also include development of the Vasista Godavari right bank embankment road from Vijjeswaram to Siddhantam over a 33 km stretch as a BT road at a cost of Rs 65 crore. Several infrastructure and beautification works form part of the plan.
These include modernisation of the Dowleswaram Cotton Museum at a cost of Rs 3.82 crore, repairs to the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage costing Rs 18.50 crore, development of parks in Dowleswaram, and reconstruction of the Bobbarlanka arch at a cost of Rs 4.60 crore.
Officials have also proposed repairs to the Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya Park at a cost of `3 crore, development of Maddur and Vijjeswaram locks and arms costing `5.15 crore, and improvement of the children’s park opposite the Cotton Museum at a cost of `2.5 crore.
Other proposals include construction of irrigation buildings in Dowleswaram, cleaning of the barrage, strengthening of security arrangements, installation of barricades, purchase of four mechanised pontoons and repairs to existing pontoons.
In Konaseema district, authorities have proposed three major embankment and flood bank development works with an estimated cost of Rs 183.08 crore.
These include strengthening embankments from P Gannavaram to Rajole and Malikipuram, development of the Vainateya flood bank from P Gannavaram to Mamidikuduru, and flood bank works from Atreyapuram to Ravulapalem.
Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage SE Gopinath told TNIE, that the projects aimed to improve safety, connectivity and aesthetics along the Godavari, while ensuring better facilities for pilgrims.