Works worth Rs 704 crore proposed for Pushkarams

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The State government has proposed large-scale works including strengthening of Godavari river embankment, the development of BT roads, parks, and infrastructure ahead of the upcoming Godavari Pushkarams.

The Water Resources Department has submitted proposals worth Rs 704.71 crore to the government for comprehensive development works across East Godavari, West Godavari and Konaseema districts.

In East Godavari district, authorities have proposed 15 works at an estimated cost of Rs 381.83 crore. A major component includes strengthening and widening the Akhanda Godavari left bank embankment from Dowleswaram to Purushottapatnam in Seethanagaram mandal.

Officials also made proposals to develop the embankment road as a 7.5-metre-wide BT road in three packages.

Authorities will develop about 13 km within Dowleswaram limits at a cost of Rs 117.03 crore, while a 2 km stretch in Rajamahendravaram city will cost Rs 34.04 crore.

Another 14 km stretch from Bobbillanka to Purushottapatnam will be taken up with an outlay of Rs 117.03 crore.

The proposals also include development of the Vasista Godavari right bank embankment road from Vijjeswaram to Siddhantam over a 33 km stretch as a BT road at a cost of Rs 65 crore. Several infrastructure and beautification works form part of the plan.