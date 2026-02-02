YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh hits out at NDA govt for ‘lawlessness’

TIRUPATI: Former Minister and YSRCP leader Jogi Ramesh on Sunday alleged that the State is witnessing ‘lawless governance’ under the coalition government.

He accused Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh of targeting his house and family members. Ramesh claimed he was falsely implicated in fabricated cases, kept in custody for 83 days, and that his residence was attacked with petrol bombs even in the presence of police.

He described the incidents as the ‘murder of democracy,’ alleging it happened with police knowledge and under ‘directions from higher authorities.’

Ramesh said he had sought police protection for his residence, but no effective action was taken, despite alerting authorities in advance. He condemned what he called abusive language against YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stressing that his party had not resorted to violence despite provocation.

He further accused the government of targeting leaders from weaker sections and backward classes through arrests and false cases. Ramesh demanded the CM resign if he was unable to run the administration properly, warning that people would soon deliver a fitting response to what he termed authoritarianism.