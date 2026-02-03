1.5 kg of gold stolen from two houses in Andhra

VIZIANAGARAM: In a massive burglary, three burglars allegedly carried out a daring robbery and made off with valuables worth about `2 crore, including 1.56 kg of gold ornaments and 1 kg of silver articles, from the houses of a doctor and a lecturer at GMR Township under Santakaviti mandal in the district.

The incident occurred on Sunday night when the inmates were out of station and came to light on Monday morning after they returned home.

Based on house inmates words, Cheepurupalli Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Raghavulu reached the spot along with his team launched an investigation. Vizianagaram SP AR Damodar also visited the spot, inspected the scene and formed 10 special teams to nab the burglars with the help of CCTV footage seized from the township’s parking area.

According to the SP, Dr Nagesh, a paediatrician working at GMR Care Hospital, Rajam, and Prof Madhava Krishna Reddi, a faculty member at GMR Institutions, have been residing in flats at Laya Block in GMR Township. As usual, Dr Nagesh went to Vizag and Prof Madhava Krishna Reddi to Palakonda on Saturday.

However, on entering his house on Monday morning, Dr Nagesh noticed that the cupboards and safes had been broken open and immediately informed Santakaviti police.

He reported that at least 1,275 grams of gold ornaments and 1 kg of silver articles were missing. Later, Prof Madhava Krishna Reddi returned to his flat on Monday afternoon and noticed that about 291 grams of gold ornaments had been stolen.

The CCTV footage revealed that three burglars, fully covered with face masks, entered the township through the rear compound wall and decamped with the valuables. The SP said an investigation is on.